Severe thunderstorm watch issued for region

Environment Canada issued a special weather alert cautioning of the potential for severe thunderstorms.

According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms as it slices into an unstable airmass in place over southeastern Manitoba.

Some of these thunderstorms may become severe during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Latest information is always available here:

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the following regions:

R.M. of Portage la Prairie incl. St. Ambroise

R.M. of Cartier incl. Elie St. Eustache and Springstein

R.M. of Grey incl. St. Claude Elm Creek and Fannystelle