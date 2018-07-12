Jordan captures yet another Ladies Open

Portage golfer Lindsey Jordan successfully defended her Stride Credit Union Portage Ladies Open Wednesday afternoon at Portage Golf Club and bested a field of 118 golfers after firing an 8-over 80 to cruise to a seven stroke victory.

Jordan won the 2016 edition in a playoff and captured last year’s title by nine strokes.

Karen Foster and Stacy Siemens each posted totals of 15-over 87 to round out the championship flight

Kerri Bacon, Cely Santos and Joanne Snaith all tied for first place in the first flight.

Marilyn McMillan and Pam Brown are the co-winners of the second flight with Ethel-Mae Greenslade a stroke back.

Anita Janzen-Gemmell, Sylvia Short and Shiela Henderson each tied for first place in flight three while Amy Chappelaz, Carol Nickels and Aldyne Barrett placed first, second and third, respectively, in the fourth flight.

It was also announced during the trophy presentation that Stride Credit Union has committed themselves as the tournament’s named sponsor up until 2021.

