Adam Calder, 42, a Portage la Prairie native who spent three seasons with the Terriers before launching successful careers at the University of North Dakota and later the Coventry Blaze of the Elite Ice Hockey League in Europe, lost his battle with cancer last week.

In four years at UND, the 5-foot-11, 185 lbs winger tallied 38 goals and 69 assists while serving as the team captain in his final season.

After bouncing around the American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League, Calder found his way to Coventry, England where he became a beloved member of the Blaze.

“He was, without question, one of the greatest sportspeople I’ve ever had the privilege of watching. A wonderful player, a hero, and a shining light in British ice hockey history,” writes Paul Wheeler, a U.K. hockey critic and long-time fan of the Blaze. “And that, I think, is why his loss hurts so much to so many people, including me.”

In six seasons with the Blaze between 2004-10 – minus a 14 game stint in Sweden – Calder was a scoring sensation, tallying 195 goals and 219 assists for 414 points in 288 games played. The 2007/08 season was especially impressive as Calder set the league scoring record with 49 goals and 56 assists for 105 points in just 54 games, and according to Wheeler, that mark still stands today.

Upon retirement from professional hockey following the 2012/13 season, Calder remained in Coventry with his family.

