Green family annual MS fundraiser this weekend

It truly is a family affair.

The Green family is preparing for its annual fundraiser event in search of a cure for MS, marking the second year the initiative has been held without Barry Green, who lost his battle with the disease in 2017.

"My husband had MS and we lost him last year," says Gladys Green, organizer of the annual event. "We're just going to continue on, we sort of promised him we'd continue on with it as long as it's making money. We have to find a cure."

To date, the fundraising initiative has raised nearly $26,000 over it's six year existence, and grows bigger each year. This year marks the seventh straight event hosted by the Greens and will feature a bbq, fries courtesy of the good people at Simplot, a silent auction, bake sale, Crusin' the Plap car show and the Austin Hick Chicks along with their equine.

"Last year was very tough without my husband, but we got though it okay," says Green. "This year, I'm finding it a little bit tougher, I don't know why but we'll do it. We're doing it for him and these young kids getting diagnosed. It's a horrible disease. We need to find a cure for it."

This year's event take place July 14 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Fountain Tire in Portage la Prairie.

"Every year we have new faces coming, which is wonderful," adds Green.

Those interested in donating items for the bake table are encouraged to contact Green at 857-7444.