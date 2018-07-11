Delta campground grand opening Friday

The big day has finally arrived.

The Rural Municipality of Portage is preparing to introduce the rejuvenated Delta Beach to the public with a grand opening ceremony later this week.

"Delta is looking great," says Reeve Kam Blight. "It is very new. It's going to take some time for the grass and the trees to mature and develop but we're working towards that and I think it looks excellent."

Twenty seasonal campsites - 10 lakefront, 10 non lakefront, washroom facilities and a registration office are just some of the amenities featured at the revamped public beach. The RM has been working to redevelop the area after it was decimated by biblical-esque flooding in 2011 and 2014.

Much of that time was spent working with the government to secure disaster financial assistance funding.

"We designed it in the sense that the buildings out there would not be damaged by the flooding or we would not put certain things out there that could be vulnerable to flooding," adds Blight. "A lot of things were planned to withstand high water levels. Heaven forbid we see a situation like (the 2011 and 2014 floods) again but I think we've taken steps to make sure what we put out there will withstand what may be coming."

The RM is hoping that improved governance will allow campers and beachgoers alike to enjoy the facility for years to come. Some regulations that will be in effect include the prohibition of motorized vehicles on the public beach along with mandatory departure from seasonal campsites well ahead of the year end freeze up.

"(Motorized vehicles are) a big problem we've had and we do know there have been some individuals that have been out there taking advantage of that situation," says the Reeve. "The primary focus for us is safety and we do not want motorized vehicles on our public beach and we also ask that everyone else respects each other's property out there."

The RM has summoned the RCMP for increased patrols in the area and also encourage the public to report the license plate number of any motorized vehicles seen on the public beach.

The Delta Beach campground grand opening is set for Friday at noon.