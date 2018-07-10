Council awards causeway design contract

The next step in replacing the antiquated Island Park bridge is here.

Portage city council awarded the contract of the detailed design and construction of Crescent Lake causeway to AECOM Canada Ltd. - an engineering consulting firm - for a low level, three lane causeway with culvert structures, roundabouts at the north and south intersections and an active transportation path.

"What that means to us is that we have some work beginning this year in terms of a detailed analysis of what the causeway will look like," says Portage city councillor, Melissa Draycott. "This is a new causeway that will be replacing the existing bridge and causeway structure."

The causeway that is to replace the current structure differs from the one that's in place as it won't function as a free-standing bridge. Culverts will exist on the incoming structure to assist with water flow from one side of the Crescent to the other, however despite what was once an option, the culverts will not be large enough for small watercrafts to navigate through.

Council has budgeted $2 million for the project in 2018 and expect to have detailed renderings and the beginning of sediment infill completed before winter. $4 million has been budgeted for next year while an additional $800,000 will be spent in 2019. And according to Draycott, citizens can expect their modernized causeway operational that very same year.

The city was recently approved for a grant via the municipal bridge program to aid in the design costs, which makes council eligible to recoup up to $320,000.