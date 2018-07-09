PHOTOS: Manitoba Airshow soars to new heights

Southport opened its doors to thousands of spectators over the course of the weekend for the Manitoba Airshow.

The Canadian Snowbirds, the Skyhawks - the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the CF 18 Hornet and aerobatics were just some of the thrilling sights in the skies.

The two-day event had round-the-clock flights and a boulevard of food trucks to entertainment those in attendance.

After last year's event saw traffic jams as far as the eye can see, organizers managed to shift the tide and host a fantastic week.