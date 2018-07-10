Padres take Game 1 in decisive fashion

It took a few innings to get rolling but the boys found their stride.

Dustin Donald threw a complete game, allowing just one run while striking out three and catcher Daylan Laramee broke things open with a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the fifth as the Portage Padres thumped the visiting Austin A's 14-1 at Rotary Republic Park Monday night to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three quarter final series.

"I didn't feel right almost today, I don't know. It's been a while since I pitched so I kind of found a groove there. It was late but it worked and we got the win," says Donald. "We've got a lot of good young arms. It's playoff time and everybody's got to be ready to go."

The Padres' bats took a while to heat up and squandered a bases loaded opportunity with none out in the third inning but more than made up for it in the latter half of the game.

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Padres loaded the bases and made the most of the opportunity. Laramee caught every piece of the pitch and blasted it over left field fence to put things out of reach.

Portage added three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to round out the scoring.

"That's the Padres way there - we just score a little later, it would be nice to score a little sooner but that's just the way it goes," adds Donald.

The A's got their lone run in the top of the fifth after a leadoff double reached base which turned out to be the only blemish on Donald's night.

The two team's reconvene in Austin Wednesday were the Padres can put the finishing touches on the A's season. First pitch set for 7 p.m.