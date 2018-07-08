Padres set for postseason clash with A's

The Padres are on the business end of a David and Goliath-esque matchup in this weeks Santa Clara Baseball League postseason quarter final matchup.

The red hot Padres, who haven't dropped a decision since frost was still a factor way back in the season opener, are riding a 13-game winning streak into the playoffs and have drawn the lowly Austin A's in the opening round.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m., Monday at Rotary Republic Park in Portage la Prairie before the two teams travel to Austin Wednesday night for Game 2.

The Padres finished the regular season with an impressive .929 win percentage to accompany the club's 13-1 record and captured its second straight pennant and the right to represent the SCBL at next month's Senior AA Provincials in Neepawa.

The A's didn't fare quite as well during the 2018 season, winning just two games all year while sending a league low 52 runs across the plate. The two teams met twice over the course of the year, the Padres won both games outscoring Austin 15-2 along the way.

The Portage club was the class of the league this season, as the team's play on both sides of the ball is nothing less than dominant. The Portage boys led the way offensively with a league high 110 runs for while conceding 33 runs against all year or 2.36 runs against per game. Minnedosa fielded the next best defense but still allowed 64 runs to score (4.57 runs against per game), over two runs against per game more than the Padres.

Players to watch at the plate

A's Brenden Reimer - .550 avg .690 obp 11 hits 9 walks

A's Riley Wolf - .333 avg .429 obp 10 hits 4 walks



Padres Joey Moffatt - .483 avg .500 obp 14 hits 5 RBI

Padres Lane Taylor - .419 avg .561 obp 13 hits 10 walks 8 RBI

Players to watch on the rubber

A's Brenden Reimer - 19 IP 3.3 SO per game 2.37 WHIP

A's Kelly Right - 2-2 19 IP 1.95 ERA



Padres Dustin Donald - 5-0 38 2/3 IP 40 SO 3.08 ERA 1.45 WHIP

Padres Rod McLeod - 2-0 2 CG 1 SO 0.95 ERA 1.02 WHIP

The SCBL quarter final match ups are as follows:

(1) Portage Padres vs. (8) Austin A's



(2) Carberry Royals vs. (7) Ebb and Flow Lakers



(3) Dauphin Brewers vs. (6) Neepawa Cubs



(4) Minnedosa Mavericks vs. (5) Plumas Pirates