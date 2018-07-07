PHOTOS: Portage pride celebrations

The scorching weather didn't deter community members from turning out in droves for Portage la Prairie's third annual Pride celebration.

Action kicked off at 10 a.m. - as temperatures already eclipsed 30C on the thermometer - with a rally at Heritage Square, adjacent to the Herman Prior Centre. Event organizers and Portage Mayor Irvine Ferris then spoke to the boisterous audience before taking to the streets.

The Portage RCMP escorted the march throughout Portage la Prairie, and although disrupting traffic flow at times, honks of support from passing vehicles filled the morning air.

An evening social is planned to wrap up the day's festivities.