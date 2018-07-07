Drug bust in Sandy Bay

Police recovered a large quantity of drugs along with weapons and ammunition following a raid of a residence in Sandy Bay First Nation.

According to Manitoba First Nations Police Service, during the execution of a search warrant July 6, MFNPS members located and seized approximately 800 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana, approximately 50 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with multiple packages of shatter and THC distillate. A large quantity of prescription pills as well as weapons and ammunition were seized. Police also seized over $3,300 in cash.

A 35-year-old male and a 37-year-old female face multiple charges under the controlled drugs and substances act and the criminal code. They are currently in custody until their court appearance on July 9 in Portage la Prairie.

Police encourage anyone that suspects illegal activity, such as drug trafficking or illegal firearms, to contact their local detachment.

MFPNS says the fight against drugs and firearms has to be a community effort and it takes everyone’s help to keep communities safe.

Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and manitobacrimestoppers.com.