Tips to avoid summer car breakdowns

Hot weather means the beach is calling and to beat the heat and avoid a breakdown, drivers should make sure their vehicle battery is in top condition.

“Many people don’t realize that heat can take a bigger toll on your car battery than the chill of winter,” says Erika Miller, public and media relations specialist for CAA Manitoba. “This summer, don’t get stuck in the driveway or stranded on the highway when you should be out enjoying fun in the sun – get your battery tested, and replaced if needed.”

When a battery is three to five years old, it may hold less of a charge – so it’s time to have it tested. CAA Manitoba offers free on-the-spot battery testing, delivery and installation in Winnipeg and Brandon for members.

Five simple road trip tips

Check your tire pressure - underinflated tires can affect braking and handling, and make you more susceptible to a blowout. Top your tires up to the vehicle manufacturer-recommended tire pressure listed in your door jamb to drive more safely and increase your gas mileage.

Get a sense of driving conditions - check live road camera feeds from around the province at CAAManitoba.com/roadcams to find out if construction or collisions might impact your travel time.

Don’t leave your keys in the ignition - idling your vehicle to keep the cabin cool is bad for your fuel consumption and the environment, and puts you at risk of a lockout or auto theft.

Ensure the emergency roadside kit in your car is customized and stocked with enough food and water, clothing, and first-aid items for the number of passengers travelling with you.

CAA members can request roadside assistance at caamanitoba.com, with the CAA app, or by calling 1-800-222-4357.