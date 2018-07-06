Hot weekend in store for southern Manitoba

It might be a good weekend to find a friend with a pool.

According to weather alert issued by Environment Canada, a period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 32C or above and minimum overnight temperatures near 16C is expected today and Saturday.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

- Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at cooled buildings (including malls or indoor pools)

- Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

- Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. The long range forecast suggest reprieve is days away, as Saturday's high is expected to be 35C, followed by highs of 31C Sunday and Monday, 33C on Tuesday.

For more information on heat and your health visit Manitoba Health at manitoba.ca/health/publichealth/environmentalhealth/heat.html or by calling Health Links – Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.

Heat warning issued for:

Mun. of Glenella-Lansdowne incl. Arden and Tenby

Mun. of WestLake-Gladstone incl. Plumas and Langruth

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford incl. Neepawa and Carberry

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank

Mun. of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sidney and Austin

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River