Concerts in the Park returns for eighth year

The annual event has grown to become a staple in the community.

The eighth year of Concerts in the Park kicked off last night with the Sommerfeld Hutterite Colony's Ladies Choir opening the show before giving way to B.C. duo and husband and wife, Farmer the Band - marking the first of nine weekly summer concerts.

"I'm really excited about this season," says Annette Heal, Concerts in the Park coordinator. "We have all kinds of good acts coming."

Among those acts are a healthy mix of local talent combined with some very talented out of towners. Throughout the season, 11 local acts will take to the stage - including Brothers Zed and Charlie and Mavis - two local acts that are set to take the stage at next week's show. Seven out of province acts will also be stopping through Portage la Prairie to serenade the lively audience that the annual event attracts.

"The good thing about Portage is that it's in the centre of Canada, and if musicians are touring in Winnipeg or Brandon, sometimes you can weed them out that way," adds Heal. "Other times it's through a friend of a friend or someone you heard online."

Heal has been at the helm of the concert series ever since it's infancy nearly a decade ago. She says as the years go on, the logistics behind it became more manageable, and even hinted at keeping the popular music series going until it's fifteenth year.

The free summer concert series takes place Thursday each week from 6-8 p.m. at the outdoor stage on Island Park.