Time running out for One Horse voting

Time is ticking to vote Portage la Prairie as the nation's proudest small town with a passion for small music. Portage is in the running with Taber, Alta., Miramichi, N.B., Napanee, Ont., Nicolet, Que. and Williams Lake, B.C.

The winning town will bring home the biggest country music concert event of the summer – headlining Canadian superstars Dallas Smith, Tim Hicks, and Kira Isabella.

July 15 marks the final day of voting. Click here to help bring a can't miss summer concert to Portage la Prairie.







