Padres finish on a high note

The regular season is in the books.

The Portage Padres are officially the 2018 Santa Clara Baseball League pennant winners after closing out the regular season with a tight 1-0 win over the Carberry Royals Wednesday night at Rotary Republic Park in Portage la Prairie to finish the year at 13-1, with each win coming consecutively after falling in their first game of 2018.

The Padres set a new team record this year finishing with a zero in the tie column, and a 13-game win streak that can be traced back to the month of May. Jared Roy picked up the win on the mound in last night’s win over second place Carberry, who ended up finishing the season 8-5 and tied with two other teams – the Minnedosa Mavericks and Dauphin Brewers. Tyler Butler provided the winning run with a solo shot to make it 1-0.

The final standings for the SCBL regular season are tight after Portage in first. The Royals, Mavericks and Brewers are tied in second with an 8-5 record. The Plumas Pirates are in fifth place at 7-5, Neepawa is in sixth with a 4-1 record, Ebb and Flow finished in seventh place at 3-11 and the Austin A’s are in last place with only two wins.

The Padres(1) will be up against the Austin A’s(8) in the first round. Portage won the season series against the A’s with a 12-1 win and a much tighter 3-1 victory in Austin last week. The standings may change with tie break rules but it looks like Carberry(2) will face Ebb and Flow(7), Dauphin(3) and Neepawa(6) will match up and the series to watch will be the Minnedosa Mavericks(4) and Plumas Pirates(5).

The SCBL playoff schedule will be released soon.