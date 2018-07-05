Guns, bullets, and even a bomb

The month of June was gun amnesty month across the province of Manitoba and 30 firearms, dozens of bullets, and even a deactivated bomb were all turned in to the local RCMP.

Most of the firearms were long barrel guns, but there were several small calibre pistols also turned in. Replica firearms were also turned over to the mounties as well. The RCMP stress the importance of removing unwanted firearms from the community and getting them into the hands of the in the care of the police.

When unused guns are turned into the RCMP it removes the risk of them being stolen or falling into the hands of those who would use them to threaten or harm others.