Trojans suit up for Team Manitoba

It’s officially gameday for four of the PCI Trojans.

Four skilled Portage football players are out west with Team Manitoba’s U-16 football team at the 2018 U-16 Western Challenge in Edmonton, Alta., this week and the boys are on the field for their first game of the six-day event tonight when Team Manitoba takes on Team Saskatchewan this evening.

Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans’ running back Kaiden Banfield, receiver Colby Irwin, linebackers Kyler Banfield, and kicker Shawn Green all made the cut for the U-16 team after a couple of months of hard work and tryout camps. Football Alberta, BC Provincial Football Association, and Saskatchewan Football are all taking part in the event.

Team MB and Team Sask. hit the field at 5 p.m. this evening. The tournament wraps up with the championship final Saturday at 3 p.m. You can watch the games live here.