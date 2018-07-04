One arrested after Canada Day party

Portage la Prairie RCMP took two suspects into custody on Canada Day after responding to a house party on Dufferin Avenue in Portage that was getting out of hand.

Police arrived at the home at 11:43 p.m. and found an intoxicated female party-goer outside, who became instantaneously belligerent with officers. She was arrested for causing a disturbance and taken into custody so that officers could continue to tame the unruly social event.

Before leaving, officers learned of another party-goer who was at large on a Canada-wide warrant. Police spoke with the male suspect, who was arrested for violation of his parole conditions. The male remained adamant that the investigators had the wrong person. RCMP confirmed the suspect’s identification through photograph records on hand.

25-year-old Jonathon Carlos Anaquod of Winnipeg was held in police custody until such time as he could be brought before the court and returned to a federal prison. He faces new charges of obstructing a police officer, and for being unlawfully at large. The female was released the following day without charge, but only after her sobriety was ensured.

Police also have access to an electronic database for comparing the fingerprints of someone in their custody to those held on file. Had the suspect maintained their identity was mistaken, his fingerprints would have quickly proven otherwise.