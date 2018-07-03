Espey flexes on the competition

For the seventeenth time in his arm wrestling career, Ryan Espey mounted the podium over weekend as the Canadian gold medal winner at the National Championships in Montreal.

It has been a stellar season for the veteran of the wrist-twisting sport. In April, he went undefeated at a provincial event in Winnipeg to win his 31st Manitoba Provincial Championship. This weekend in Montreal, he ascended the podium four times as the gold medal winner in both the Open Class and Masters Class – undefeated in competition with battles scored in both left-handed and right-handed challenges.

With the victory, Espey has qualified to compete in the world championships to be held in Turkey this fall. He has also been pre-qualified for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Arnold Classic” – a multi-discipline sports showcase which will be held in Columbus, Ohio in March of 2019.

This weekend’s win marks Espey’s 59th medal win in the sport and a huge boost of confidence as he trains for the World Championship tournament in Europe later this year.