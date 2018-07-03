Big week for Sunset Palliative Care

Sunset Palliative Care has been working on their care rooms for a few years now and the organization is halfway to their third thanks to support from the community over the past few weeks during the group’s rainbow auction and barbecue.

“We raised $21,806.31 over the weeklong rainbow auction,” says executive director, Aldene Moroz. “We owe Co-op and all of our sponsors, the wonderful merchants, and people that gave us donations for the auction. Palliative care is so important to so many people because it really does encompass everyone who is at the end stage of life, not just people dealing with cancer.”

Thanks to the $20K the organization is half way to having a third palliative care room at the Portage District General Hospital. Moroz says they’re now hoping the rest of the funding will come in through monetary donations as people understand how important the work they’re doing is.

“We owe a big thankyou to the hospital for allowing us to use their foyer as it gave people a chance to come out and see the prizes after the barbecue we had,” adds Moroz. “We cannot thank the public and people that have helped us out enough and thankfully we’re very close to having a third room.”

Get in touch with Sunset Palliative Care to make a donation.