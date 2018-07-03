Be prepared for storm season

As tornado season in Canada peaks in June and July, CAA Manitoba reminds motorists how to stay safe should they find themselves facing a funnel cloud.

“Never try to outrun a tornado in your car – it’s hard to know if it’s coming toward you or moving away,” says Erika Miller, Public and Media Relations Specialist for CAA Manitoba. “If you see a funnel cloud forming, the best thing to do is pull over and seek shelter.”

Drivers should look for cover nearby in a sturdy building or storm shelter, heading to the basement and away from windows. If there’s no shelter available, drivers should find the nearest ditch or low-laying area and lie flat, covering their head with their arms.

The wind from a severe thunderstorm or tornado is capable of picking up debris and leaving it miles away from where it was lifted. Cars can be blown over or picked up as projectiles by a twister. On July 20, 2016, the roof of an apartment building on Sinclair Street in Winnipeg was torn off by high winds, while a tornado outside of Long Plain, Manitoba destroyed grain bins, barns, and even picked up a vacant mobile home that was in its path.

“Whatever you do, don’t take cover in an underpass,” Miller said. “While it may seem safe, they become wind tunnels, and the underpass could collapse or your vehicle could be blown away.”

Severe weather safety tips:

-Remember that tornado season in Canada peaks in June and July.

-Always listen to the local radio station for weather warnings and updates in the area.

-Drive with a fully-charged cell phone on hand.

-Carry a stocked emergency kit, equipped for the number of passengers in your car.

-Drive to conditions – wet, rainy roads can be as slippery as ice, so slow down and be alert.

-Severe thunderstorm weather can change quickly, creating strong winds, flash flooding, large hail, or forming funnel clouds at moment’s notice. Drivers are reminded not to travel during weather warnings if they can avoid it.