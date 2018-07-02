Duck race wraps up

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Portage la Prairie held their annual Duck Race to end off a great Canada Day Sunday night at Splash Island.

“As usual we had a few glitches but there weren’t as many this year but it’s always a lot of fun,” says BBBS executive director, Dawn Froese. “This is our third year doing it. We’re learning all the time but we’ve got a great community and amazing sponsors, and it’s all just good fun. We even had people out here to watch the race and it was pretty exciting.”

Over 2000 ducks were sent down the waterslide and collected at one end of the pool. The little yellow guys then made their way down the lazy river until three victors emerged at the end of the course. The first place prize went to duck 1966, the second place was duck 268, and third place was duck 1787.

Froese adds they should be looking at over $6,000 raised in total at the event but a certain number hasn’t been locked in.