Child luring at Long Plain

Manitoba First Nations Police responded to two separate calls in relation to a child luring complaint which was reported in Long Plain First Nation June 28.

According to Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNP), at approximately 11:50 p.m., the first complaint was received from a residence on Yellowquill Trail South. A four-year-old boy had been hiding in the bushes for an unknown period of time. When the little boy’s mother returned home from work he told her that a man tried to get him into his van.

The second incident where police were called indicating that a man matching the same description and same description of the van being driven by this man, had tried to lure a six-year-old girl into his van while she was walking by the Long Plain school. The little girl ran away and back to her friends at the school before returning to Yellowquill Trail South where she told her mother and police were called.

Police conducted an extensive search all evening and are looking for a white or grey coloured van with a luggage rack and Manitoba plates.

The male suspect is described as being 60/70 years of age with grey hair wearing a black baseball cap with a Nike swoosh and a black shirt.

Police are asking for any help from the public should they see the van or recognize the suspect to call Manitoba First Nations Police Long Plain detachment at 204-252-4488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

