PHOTOS: Stride Place celebrations

Hundreds turned out for the Canada Day Celebration at Stride Place today to take part in the celebrations.

Faces were painted, locals were dunked for a good cause, and barbecue, cotton candy, and snow cones were just a few of the highlights. The big duck race starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be tonight around 11 p.m. or at dusk.

A few bans performed along with some aboriginal dancers. Cake was served for free by MLA Ian Wishart and Portage Mayor Irvine Ferris.