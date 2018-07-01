PHOTOS: Stride Place celebrations

News Local

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

Hundreds turned out for the Canada Day Celebration at Stride Place today to take part in the celebrations.

Faces were painted, locals were dunked for a good cause, and barbecue, cotton candy, and snow cones were just a few of the highlights. The big duck race starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks will be tonight around 11 p.m. or at dusk.

A few bans performed along with some aboriginal dancers. Cake was served for free by MLA Ian Wishart and Portage Mayor Irvine Ferris.


