PAWS overloaded with puppies

When two turns into 14 it can be a little bit of a shock, but that’s what the folks at Portage Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) are dealing with right now as two dogs found at the tree depository outside of Portage la Prairie both turned out to be pregnant with big litters and the organization is excited to find forever homes for the animals.

Willow and Ash were found by a resident of the RM of Portage la Prairie who then called PAWS to try and get the dogs picked up. One of the dogs, Willow, had eight puppies all which were very young while Ash was pregnant with six. All of the dogs will be available for adoption soon.

Both dogs appear to be husky-crosses and the public will be able to get up close and personal with them at PAWS’ ‘Puppy Shower’ to be held on Tuesday, July 10, at their foster home. Get all the information on the dogs and location of the event through PAWS.