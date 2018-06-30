Padres make it 12 with one game remaining

One more game left to dial it in before playoffs.

The Portage Padres extended their win streak to 12 with Thursday night’s 3-1 win over the Austin A’s in Santa Clara Baseball League action at Rotary Republic Park.

Jared Roy picked up the win on the mound pitching five innings before Jayson Brooks came in to finish off the final two. Daylan Laramee was the leader at the plate going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Padres to victory.

Portage has one game left to close out the SCBL regular season with a home game against Carberry. The Pads locked up the pennant earlier this week when they beat Plumas in Portage la Prairie. The Royals are in town Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Rotary Republic Park. The 2018 pennant should be in attendance.