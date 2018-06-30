New look in Long Plain

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) introduced a new look for their fleet after months of consultation with the Chiefs and councils and the design of the eagle was officially approved and to be imprinted on all patrol trucks, and SUVs.

The eagle is symbolic of First Nations spirituality beliefs and with its great ability to soar high in the sky. It is also believed that the eagle serves as a messenger between all people and the Creator. To see an eagle is thought to bring good luck or happiness, and the eagle shows great courage, strength, and vision.

MFNPS members are committed to the communities that they serve to protect including Long Plain First Nation, Birdtail Sioux First Nation, Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, and Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Each community has its own detachment and compliment of trained officers dedicated to the community they patrol.

