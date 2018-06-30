Grandmas helping Grandmas

Grandmothers Giving Charity of Portage la Prairie held a barbecue Friday at the Co-op Food Store in Portage to help raise funds for other grandmothers in need in Africa through the Stephen Louis Foundation.

“The money goes to help grandmothers in Africa because they’re raising their children whose parents have died of aids or are suffering from HIV,” says volunteer, Donna Nielsen. “The grandmothers, in some cases, are raising several kids at once and not working. There are some grassroots things helping out there but they can always use more support.”

The Portage la Prairie chapter has around 25 members in the group several fundraisers are held throughout the year. Another barbecue is planned for August 3, and the yearly fall supper which usually falls on World Grandparents Day, September 9.

The foundation

The Stephen Lewis Foundation (SLF) works with community-level organizations in providing care and support to people living with HIV-AIDS in the 15 African countries hardest hit by this global pandemic.