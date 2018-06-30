Climbing the bodybuilding podium

Portage la Prairie bodybuilder and local business owner Samantha Hofer has been hearing her name called while on stage at events for a few years now and she doesn’t have any plans to stop as she had her highest placing at the last two events she attended, the 2018 Manitoba Amateur Bodybuilding Association (MABBA) provincial championships and the 2018 Van Dijk Legacy Classic.

“These last two events mean a lot to me,” says Hofer. “I actually received a perfect score at the Van Dijk classic in both events I entered, the Masters Figure (35+) and Open Class height F, which is open to any age and runs by height. Every time I’ve competed in a bodybuilding (competition) I’ve been announced in the top five and I have quite a few firsts too. It’s been a really exciting time for me.”

Hofer finished first in the Body Fitness ‘Class D’ competition, which used to be figure until it was changed this year, and second in the Body Fitness Masters Competition, which is open to competitors over the age of 35. The 39-year-old also captured firsts in Master F and Figure height, while also locking up her first Figure overall winner at the Van Dijk Classic held in Winnipeg June 24, in Winnipeg.

Hofer has been taking care of her body for more than three years now but only got into competitive bodybuilding in the last three years. It’s not just about the competition though, as she enjoys the lifestyle that comes along with it. For instance, if she wasn’t competing she would continue to use the gym every day, remain on a steady and strict diet, and try to learn more about her body every chance she can.

“I just really enjoy learning more about my body and every time I enter a contest it’s a really good feeling,” says Hofer. “Your emotional and mental game need to be at a high standard and you also need to bring self-esteem and self-love into it or you’ll never get into the top three. It’s a confidence game. When I look at my trophies, that is what I feel and I tell myself how hard I’ve had to work to get them.”

The last two weeks before a competition are the worst according to Hofer, who says it’s all about cutting fat and controlling water levels to have her body in tip-top shape for the moment the lights hit her on stage. The hardest part for every competitor, according to Hofer, is walking on the stage.

“The adrenaline will rush and my knees will start to shake sometimes, but I can filter the people out and actually step out there confidently and that’s usually what holds a lot of people back,” says Hofer. “There are times where my family has said I should quit, and they don’t really like my muscles, but I’m beautiful, I look great in dresses, and I’m chasing my own happiness and my own goals.”

Hofer adds she had her daughter at the age of 15 and never thought she would be where she is today. Stop by and ask her for some tips on fine-tuning the body at the Portage la Prairie mall where she’s been running a salon for over 10 years.