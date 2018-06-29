PCI athletes honoured
All of the sports award winners and coaches pose for a photo after the award ceremony was complete. (supplied photo)
Portage Collegiate Institute celebrated their athletes Tuesday night when the school handed out its sports awards at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.
Major award winners include:
MIG Saints Hockey Bursary - Morgan Klassen, Keira Shwaluk
Chad Hewitt Memorial Bursary - Brandon Rouire
Lee Howie Award - Keane Parker
Jerome Cook Award - Jaymar Minty-Dodd
Arlan Asham Award - Kailee Rae-Delmage
Spirit of Sport Award - Joey Moffat
Jr. Male Athlete of the Year - Ty Funk
Jr. Female Athlete of the Year - Devon Borody
Sr. Male Athlete of the Year - Lane Blight
Sr. Female Athletes of the Year - Shayne Nichols, Justice Bryson
