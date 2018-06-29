McCain Foods partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Manitoba to host the 23rd annual McCain Clear Lake Golf Classic and raised a record-breaking amount of money to help critically ill, chronically ill and seriously injured children and their families by keeping them together during difficult times.

Event co-chairs Leonard Birch, of McCain Carberry and Dean Melnic, of McCain Portage presented Wendy Galagan, CEO of RMHC Manitoba, with a cheque in the amount of $105, 000 - marking the largest amount raised to-date at the annual golf event.

“McCain’s steadfast support to RMHC Manitoba is an inspiriting example of community and giving, and RMHC Manitoba is sincerely thankful for McCain’s incredible generosity and ongoing commitment,” says Galagan. “Together, with McCain and its wonderful sponsors, RMHC Manitoba is truly making a difference in the lives of Manitoba families with a sick or injured child. Like our families, we are strong together.”

160 golfers supported the event, teeing off while the one-and-only King Spud cheered them on. Many of the golfers have attended the event since its inauguration 23 years ago, which clearly demonstrates the passion and commitment people have for this meaningful charity.

“Being good and doing good in the communities where we operate is part of the fabric of McCain and true to our core company values," says Melnic. "I’m very proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to seeing this event continue to grow for many years to come.”

Guests had the pleasure of meeting the Mistry Family, who spent a month at the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald House in Winnipeg after their twin boys were born premature at 32 weeks. The family is forever grateful to RMHC and its supporters for allowing them to stay close to their tiny babies.

In honour of the continued support and generosity of McCain and the amazing teams at the Carberry and Portage la Prairie plants, RMHC Manitoba worked with Lynley Baranyk, a local artist to create one of a kind thank you pieces of art.

The collective amount raised for the charity over the course of 23 years has topped an incredible $1.84 million.