Yesterday afternoon, Alberta RCMP Historical Homicide Unit arrested 68-year-old Grant Arthur Sneesby of Gladstone, Man., in Edmonton and charged him in relation to the murder of Gloria Gladue.

According to police, Gladue was reported missing from Wabasca, Alta., on November 17, 2015. She was last seen entering a residence in the Wabasca area on October 10, 2015. Her remains were recovered in rural Manitoba by the RCMP on June 17, 2018 and positively identified via the Office of the Medical Examiner in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Sneesby has been charged with second degree murder and offering an indignity to her remains. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Desmarais Provincial Court on July 12.

This investigation was conducted by RCMP “K” Division's Serious Crimes Branch, Historical Homicide Unit working in conjunction with the Desmarais RCMP Detachment and the RCMP “D” Division's Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Section.