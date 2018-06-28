RM splitting rail work with CN

The council to the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie authorized an agreement with CN Rail to cost share 12.5 per cent of the cost of the addition of flashing lights, bells and gates to the crossing warning system and 50 per cent towards the cost of future maintenance at the CN Crossing 52.89 Rivers Sub just outside of Portage la Prairie.

Council was advised in May of last year that CN Rail Crossing 52.89 Rivers is a shared responsibility between the RM and CNR rather than the Province and CNR. New Rail Safety standards require upgrades and improvements to this crossing including flashing lights, a bell and gates. CN provided an estimate of the cost of $340,563 with the RM share at 12.5 per cent or $42,570.

Annual maintenance costs are shared at 50/50 and will be a cost of $3,726 for the RM. Council resolved to keep the rail crossing open and approved the application to be filed with Transport Canada for funding support at 50 per cent. The cost share agreement with CN is now ready for signature. They would like to order the materials and commence work this year.

The RM’s 12.5% share would be budgeted in 2019.