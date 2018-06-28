New gardens for ROK-Central

There are four new flower beds outside of ROK Central’s headquarters at the 18th street housing complex and kids are getting excited to see their hard work blossom.

“We’ve got vegetables in there planted by the kids involved,” says ROK executive director, Lynne Parker. “There are cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelon, peppers, beans, peas, all sorts of things the kids like to eat, things they can go and pick and eat. The kids will be helping out because they like weeding the garden and watering it, and watching it grow.”

The flower beds were possible thanks to a grant from Southern Health. ROK took advantage of the Healthy Together Now Program which covered the costs of the beds and plants. Some stepping stones are also in the works for the garden and Parker says they’re excited to get the community involved as well.

“The kids will paint them and we really want to try and get the adults in the area involved as well,” she says. “The staff is all hired for our summer camp too, and because we have some extra staff we’ll be able to do programs right here in the housing complex. We’ll have some fun a few afternoons a week outside and for kids in the area to do so they can have some fun.”

ROK-Central’s summer camp held at the BDO Centre in Portage has accepted 40 kids this year thanks to the extra staff, after having 35 last year. The camp will provide days of action with football, lacrosse, archery, and a lot of other things provided.