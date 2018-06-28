Changing of the guard

Tuesday marked the start of a new year for the Rotary Club of Portage la Prairie as the club announced its change in executives along with the distribution of Rotary awards.

Rotarians acknowledged with awards this year were Christine Verwey, Rotarian of the year, club member, George Ryder-Active member since 1970, honorary member, Travis Foster, rotarian of the year, executive member.

Travis Foster was named the new club president Travis Foster and was presented with his Presidents lapel pin from Outgoing President Peter Fedak.

The 2018/19 executive members include Travis Foster, president, Peter Fedak, past president, Frank Perrin, treasurer, Derek McCutcheon, administration, Gord Selinger, foundation, Sherrie Palmer, youth programs, Christine Verwey, secretary, Jennifer Campbell, community service, Cathie McFarlane, fundraising, Tyler Dunn, membership, Preston Meier ,president elect/PR Director and Krista Graham, Sergeant at Arms.