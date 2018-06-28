Big Brothers visit the Bombers

This past weekend saw five Little Brothers and Sisters from Portage la Prairie join children from other Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in Manitoba at 'The Big Dream Event' sponsored by Dufresne Furniture and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Upon arriving at the stadium, the children were given a snack and then taken to the Blue Bomber locker room. At each locker was a jersey and a cap for each child. The children then proceeded onto the field to be greeted by some Blue Bombers and cheerleaders.

On the field were all kinds of football activities to participate in, followed by dinner and a movie on the jumbotron. When the kids went to bed they were given sweatpants and t-shirt. In the morning their parents joined them for breakfast and a last announcement.

Dufresne furniture announced that the children could keep the beds and the linens they used for the night. Dufresne would be delivering the beds.