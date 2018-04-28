Plumas athlete a possible Olympian

Plumas, Man., athlete Hailey Tonn had an opportunity to showcase her abilities at the RBC Training Ground event in Winnipeg last month and will now head to the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and RBC’s Prairie Region Final May 5 in Winnipeg in hopes of being added to the Canadian Olympic talent pool.

Tonn performed so well at the initial event despite having any experience in any traditional Olympic sports that she'll now be attending the regional final in Winnipeg with the top 100 'Future Olympian' prospects from Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Tonn wowed Olympic talent scouts on hand from sports like bobsleigh, rowing, and rugby with her test results in basic speed, power, strength and endurance.

The 22-year-old was the Canadian Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's 2017 Canadian College Finals Event Champion. She finished the season as goat tying leader, was the Canadian College Finals Goat Tying champion. She was also named Cowgirl of the Year as voted on by all of the association’s membership.

RBC Training Ground

The RBC Training Ground program is a partnership between the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and RBC to bring new and undiscovered athletes into Canada's Olympic talent pool. The 100 participating athletes were the top performers at qualifying events held in Saskatoon, Brandon, and Winnipeg.

Hopeful athletes performed in speed, power, strength and endurance benchmark tests in front of officials from the Canadian Olympic Committee and 14 national sport organizations. The program is now in its third year.