Locals honoured at tourism awards banquet

Portage la Prairie was well represented at Thursday night's Central Manitoba Tourism Awards.

Concerts in the Park, a summer time concert series held each year at Island Park and organized by Paul Shepherd and Annette Heal, took home Event of the Year with a budget less than $5,000.

Local eatery Bill's Sticky Fingers was recognized with an Award of Distinction in the business category.

The Central Manitoba Tourism Association is one of five regional tourism associations in the province and coordinates a multi-community marketing strategy to attract visitors to the region. Travel Manitoba estimates that more than 1.2 million visitors are welcomed by this region each year, accounting for $101 million in local economic impact from this trade activity.