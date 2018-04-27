Women recognized for heroic act outside Portage

They did it because it was the right thing to do.

Winnipeggers Bernice Pontanilla, Christine Holowich, and Annie Holowich never knew they would be saving a child’s life when they stopped their car after seeing a woman climb out of the ditch just east of Portage la Prairie but that’s exactly what they did, and all three were recognized with prestigious rescue commendation awards from the Royal Lifesaving Society Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

“Christine said to me that night that she still thinks about that night often,” says Pontanilla. “At the ceremony, I really felt the weight of what we actually did. When I got the call about the award I said it was all the emergency responders that deserve recognition because they jumped right into the ditch to get the little boy that was in the vehicle. I feel really humbled“

It was a cool night on April 7, 2017, when Pontanilla, and Christine and Annie were driving back to Winnipeg after picking up Annie from her job in Portage la Prairie. They were traveling east down Saskatchewan Avenue when the ladies spotted a woman with a small child in her arms coming out of the ditch toward the highway. All three decided it was important to stop and report the incident to 911 and to stop and ensure everyone was alright.

“I fully feel the weight of this recognition because it was such a good thing we stopped and called 911,” says Pontanilla. “In my mind, we didn’t do much out of the ordinary. It was just so dark that night and you think that someone else is going to stop but no one else did, so it ended up being really important that we did.”

The women eventually found a second woman with a child in her arms walking up the embankment. Christine and Annie got the two women and children into the car and Annie, who was taking courses to be a nurse, got out her first-aid kit and began treating cuts and helping the injured deal with the shock. The ladies remained on the line with 911 to relay information back and forth and a short while later, RCMP units could be seen in the distance.

All three women acted quickly when they realized there were people who needed help by calling 911, assessing the situation, and remaining on scene to administer support and help to the individuals involved.