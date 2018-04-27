The council to the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie met Thursday morning in Portage la Prairie and it was a quick meeting with three items being highlighted.

Tax levy by law

It looks like ratepayers in the RM of Portage will see a drop in the taxes they pay this year.

“Our taxes in terms of real taxes went down,” says Deputy Reeve, Roy Tufford. “Our mill rate went down because our assessment went up. It’s minimal. On a $100,000 home, it’s a reduction of $15, so it’s not really significant but it’s not an increase and people should be pleased with that.”

The RM needs to raise a certain amount of dollars to run the municipality, and when assessments increase the mill rate goes down. Unless a property’s assessment went up by a disproportionate amount they should be paying slightly less than last year.

Delta progress

The construction of Delta Beach Campground has seen some delays but it looks like an official opening has been set for July 1, 2018, just in time for Canada Day.

“All the picnic tables and fire pits have arrived and are at our operations yard,” says Tufford. “We’re going to soon be talking to Jeffries Nurseries because they have donated a lot of trees. We need to coordinate a time that we can go in and get those trees planted.”

In addition to the tables, fire pits, and trees, the RM has also received a new registration building which also sits in the operations yard. The issue with the placement of the service poles still hasn’t been corrected but Tufford says it’s next on the list.

“Those changes to make to the service poles will be happening this spring,” says Tufford. “I talked to David Sattler at the Portage Regional Recreation Authority and he’s really looking at the July long weekend for an official opening weekend.”

The other fix up the RM is looking into is the filling in of the sink-holes that remain because of the geotubes. Tufford adds council is going to ask for a report to see what the company’s plan of operation is to fix the holes.

Dust control

It’s getting dusty out there, especially on rural roads, so the RM has been offering dust control to its ratepayers.

“This is just in the RM as a lot of ratepayers whose homes are close to the road can be impacted by dust,” says Tufford. “They want us to apply some dust control so we’ve awarded the contract, and ratepayers can choose to get it done if they wish.”

The dust control program is not something that can be applied evenly to all ratepayers because only some people are affected by it. Those people requesting the service will be charged 300$ for 300 linear feet.

Tufford adds it’s all about cost recovery for the RM.