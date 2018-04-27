The brains behind the annual demolition derby, which has grown to become a major attraction during the St. Claude Celebration, are looking to pass the torch.

"Unfortunately, 2018 will be the final year that St. Claude Autobody will host the demolition derby. After ten years, and thousands of combined volunteer hours, we’ve decided to take a step back," says Norm Bruneau, owner of St. Claude Autobody. "Between our business and growing family, my wife Monique and I won't be able to commit the time required to keep this event running strong moving forward."

The derby was a staple in the community for years but unfortunately over time the event faded away, along with the annual fair and baseball tournaments. Fast forward several years to 2001, where the old fair grounds were being transformed into the beautiful new Mile 60 Park, and with the new park came new events. Specifically the annual St.Claude Celebration, which included a rodeo and a baseball tournament.

This was thanks to countless volunteer hours put in by the original park committee members which, today, still include Henri and Doris Tremorin, and Larry Tarko.

With the return of the park and the annual events, Bruneau took the opportunity to revive the local demolition derby - envisioning an event that people could enjoy and have the opportunity to make the same great memories created during the old demolition derbies.

That said, the tenth annual derby under direction of the St. Claude Autobody team is set to take place later this summer, as Bruneau and his crew have already began preparing. Since it's return in 2009, the derby has attracted several hundreds of spectators each year and raises thousands of dollars annually.

All money raised has been reinvested back into the community, directly to Mile 60 Park. This event, along with other fundraising initiatives, helped the park committee complete many projects over the years, including new bathroom facilities, campgrounds outfitted with electricity, permanent coolers and updated infrastructure.

A decades worth of demolition derbies have attracted drivers from all over the province and has also given locals a chance to exercise their building and engineering skills, while showcasing a unique set of driving skills required to pilot a demolition derby car.

It has also given some locals the chance to experience the ultimate glory - winning the demolition derby in front of a sold out, home-town crowd.

Bruneau believes that he and his crew have laid the groundwork needed to continuing organizing the event moving forward, making it possible for someone to take it over. He hopes that another individual or organization will step forward and continue to host this annual event that the community has grown so fond of.