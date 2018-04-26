Prairie Sounds Festival holds final concert

Entertainment Local

Sasha Maendel - winner of Best Own Written Creative Poetry

Ava Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century, Best Solo Spoken Poetry

Arishya Aggarwal - winner of Most Promising Vocal Performance, Best Public Speaking, Prepared Speech

Yuvan Ramachandran - winner of Best Performance, Voice, Non-Musical Theatre, Solo or Duet, Most Promising Beginner Pianist

Jessica Ramachandran - winner of Medal Class PK2301, Scholarship Class PK2305, Canadian Composers Class, Most Promising Vocal Performance, Best Solo Spoken Poetry

The following is a list of winners:

Prairie Sounds Festival held its end of year concert recently and recognized many local performers.

Reader's comments »

If you already have an account on this newspaper, you can login to the newspaper to add your comments.

By adding a comment on the site, you accept our terms and conditions

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.