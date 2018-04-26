Prairie Sounds Festival holds final concert
Prairie Sounds Festival performers. (Supplied photo)
Prairie Sounds Festival held its end of year concert recently and recognized many local performers.
The following is a list of winners:
Jessica Ramachandran - winner of Medal Class PK2301, Scholarship Class PK2305, Canadian Composers Class, Most Promising Vocal Performance, Best Solo Spoken Poetry
Chloe Maendel Pebbles - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century
Landra Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century
Liam Rice - winner of Medal Class PK2351, Scholarship Class PK2354
Yuvan Ramachandran - winner of Best Performance, Voice, Non-Musical Theatre, Solo or Duet, Most Promising Beginner Pianist
Rudy Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century
Bethany Sauereisen - winner of medal Class K2201
Annabelle Lautenschlaeger - winner of Musicianship Award
Stephan Waldner - winner of Fairholme Colony Speech Arts Award
Tunika Appah - winner of Musicianship Award
Arishya Aggarwal - winner of Most Promising Vocal Performance, Best Public Speaking, Prepared Speech
Ava Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century, Best Solo Spoken Poetry
Sydney Soroka - winner of Festival Award for Provincials
Marcus Hofer - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, Classical
Gareth Rice - winner of Romantic/French Piano Solo Class, Scholarship Class PK2505, Medal Class PK2501/PK2502/PK2503
Amy Bell - winner of 20th/21st Century Piano Solo Class, Best Musical Theatre Performance
Jenna Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century
Kadynce Stobie - winner of Study Class, Medal Class PK2151
Nolan Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry
Ivory Bueckert - winner of Most Promising Beginner Pianist
Christiana Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry
Tessa Waldner - winner of Best Solo Reading
Paige Griffin - winner of Medal Class PK2101
Sasha Maendel - winner of Best Own Written Creative Poetry
Cheyenne Wollmann - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry
Chad Melnic - winner of Scholarship Class K2155
Ty Lernowicz - winner of Musicianship Award
Yellowquill School - winner of Most Promising Choral Performance