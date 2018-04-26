Entertainment Local

Prairie Sounds Festival holds final concert

By Portage Daily Graphic, Portage Daily Graphic

Prairie Sounds Festival performers. (Supplied photo)

Prairie Sounds Festival held its end of year concert recently and recognized many local performers.

The following is a list of winners:

Jessica Ramachandran - winner of Medal Class PK2301, Scholarship Class PK2305, Canadian Composers Class, Most Promising Vocal Performance, Best Solo Spoken Poetry

Chloe Maendel Pebbles - winner of  Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century

Landra Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century

Liam Rice - winner of Medal Class PK2351, Scholarship Class PK2354

Yuvan Ramachandran - winner of Best Performance, Voice, Non-Musical Theatre, Solo or Duet, Most Promising Beginner Pianist

Rudy Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century

Bethany Sauereisen - winner of medal Class K2201

Annabelle Lautenschlaeger - winner of Musicianship Award

Stephan Waldner - winner of Fairholme Colony Speech Arts Award

Tunika Appah - winner of Musicianship Award

Arishya Aggarwal - winner of Most Promising Vocal Performance, Best Public Speaking, Prepared Speech

Ava Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century, Best Solo Spoken Poetry

Sydney Soroka - winner of Festival Award for Provincials

Marcus Hofer - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, Classical

Gareth Rice - winner of Romantic/French Piano Solo Class, Scholarship Class PK2505, Medal Class PK2501/PK2502/PK2503

Amy Bell - winner of 20th/21st Century Piano Solo Class, Best Musical Theatre Performance

Jenna Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry, 20th/21st Century

Kadynce Stobie - winner of Study Class, Medal Class PK2151

Nolan Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry

Ivory Bueckert - winner of Most Promising Beginner Pianist

Christiana Waldner - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry

Tessa Waldner - winner of Best Solo Reading

Paige Griffin - winner of Medal Class PK2101

Sasha Maendel - winner of Best Own Written Creative Poetry

Cheyenne Wollmann - winner of Best Solo Spoken Poetry

Chad Melnic - winner of Scholarship Class K2155

Ty Lernowicz - winner of Musicianship Award

Yellowquill School - winner of Most Promising Choral Performance


