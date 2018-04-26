Police continue search for missing youth

The Portage la Prairie RCMP remain in need of assistance in locating 17-year-old Karen Savanah Toth.

The missing youth was last seen by caregivers on April 6 and where she reportedly travelling to Brandon to visit friends, but has not been seen or heard from by caregivers since leaving home. Toth is described as a 17-year-old Indigenous female, with a medium build. She stands 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 135 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Toth was to return to Portage on April 8, but she did not arrive when expected. Police believe that Toth may be staying with friends in Brandon or Winnipeg.

Anyone with knowledge of Toth’s current whereabouts, please contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting manitobacrimestoppers.com.