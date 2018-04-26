PLPSD represented at French summit in Winnipeg

Portage la Prairie School Division assistant superintendent Pam Garnham was in Winnipeg last week for the Manitoba Summit on French Language Education held for stakeholders around the province at Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard.

“We had a broad discussion on the future of French language education in Manitoba,” says Garnham. “There were a variety of topics and sessions, an inquiry process, and at the end of the session they would report their notes to someone at the department level and they will compile everyone’s information to create a report from it.”

Several topics were discussed at the event including cultural identity and linguistic insecurities, support to families, early childhood education, K-12 education, postsecondary and continuing, learning the value of French education, administration, and French language teaching in Manitoba.

“I went to K-12 education and postsecondary because they were the two that related to our division the most,” says Garnham. “It was a great day and very informative, I saw a family from Portage there and one counselor as well. We were able to express concerns about French immersion teaching.”

A report on the findings of the summit and the thoughts from the general public will be released at a later date for teachers and administrators to look over. Garnham’s looking forward to getting the results as Portage la Prairie has an expending francophone population in their classrooms.

“I felt it was important to attend so I could hear the concerns and give my input as an educator in Portage,” she adds. “The need for French immersion teachers is growing around the region. Next year will be the first time in portage when the high school will have 9, 10, 11, and 12 French immersion courses, and coming into kindergarten next year we have three French classes as well.”

Some of the main concerns at the event were finding quality teaching staff to fill roles needed in rural areas. Garnham feels because Portage is so close to Winnipeg they don’t have too hard of a time finding great French teachers and the staff they have now are incredible.

Currently, there are 397 students enrolled in French immersion in the Portage la Prairie School Division.