PHOTOS: Trojans sweep Sabres in doubleheader

The defending champs looked a little rusty to start.

Portage Collegiate Institute is 2-0 to start the Zone 4 Baseball season after the Trojans swept the Sanford Sabres in both games of a doubleheader Thursday night at Rotary Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

“I thought we pitched really well today,” says Trojans head coach, Jay Dewis. “I think with the bats and defense we have a little work to do though, but we’ll work on it.”

The Trojans managed to hold on for a 2-1 win in game 1 against the Sabres and pitcher Joey Moffatt managed to hold on for the save after striking out the final two batters of the game with the bases loaded. Garrett Maly was the star of the game at the plate knocking in both runs with a couple of RBI singles. Matt Thompkins pitched three complete innings and allowed one run with four strikeouts. Moffatt finished with four strikeouts. PCI finished the game with just four hits, but only one strikeout at bat.

Portage managed to score a few more runs in the second game as the Trojans won 5-2 to secure the sweep. Kyle Van Deynze started PCI and gave up just 1 run in the 2.5 innings he pitched. Chance Dickenson was brought in to finish off the game for the Trojans and he closed the Sabres out with five strikeouts. It wasn’t that much better of a game for PCI at the plate but Riley Borody, Tanner Boyle, and Matt Boychuk each finished with RBIs while two runs were scored on wild pitches.

“Joey and Chance played incredible as both pitched out of some pretty big jams,” says Dewis. “The hitting is going to come. The more at-bats we get the more comfortable we’ll get up there. It’s a work in progress but as the year goes on we’ll get better and better.”

The Trojans are 2-0 to start the year and are back in action Wednesday when PCI visits the NPC Nighthawks in Winkler. The first game of the doubleheader gets going 4:15 p.m.