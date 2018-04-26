PCI hosts annual Entrepreneurial Showcase

Eight businesses participated in the annual PCI Entrepreneurial Showcase, held Thursday afternoon at Portage Collegiate.

Students were to create businesses and pitch their product to peers and members of the community. The student-made businesses competed against each other for investments of PCI bucks. Companies ranged from food and confectionery to skin and beard products and even dog walking.

Students participating in the annual event have the option of submitting their businesses to be judged at the Manitoba High School New Venture Championship, a provincial event hosted at the University of Manitoba where students are critiqued on such things as display, pitch and business plan.