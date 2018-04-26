This summer’s Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival - with a lineup featuring several talented local musicians - promises to be the biggest and best one yet.

Sixteen acts have confirmed their attendance at the sixth annual festival, which has grown substantially from its 2013 inception as a backyard concert, including the addition of a second stage, local artisans, overnight camping, and an ever-growing and supportive audience.

“As a festival, we’re very excited about showcasing such a wide variety of talent and bringing that to our community,” says Josh Wright, the festival’s artistic director. “It shows what our province has to offer to our local community and how some of the best kept secrets are not too far away.”

Local musicians Johnny Dietrich, Colten Nikkel, Lindsay Fialka, Chris Messytone and Gareth Rice - along with bands Proper Operation and Brothers Zed make up some of the Portage contingent of talent. While Winnipeg acts Jada, Turn a Phrase, Casati, Househand Shake, The Deeds, Dustin Harder’s Prairie Soul, MacTague and MacAnallen - originally from Ireland - are all making the trip out.

Kenton, Man., based The Young Pixels, Hollywood Man.,’s Heather Jean Jordan and Kitchener, Ont., based Northland Rail Service have also been added to the lineup.

“The festival has been an evolution since 2013 when it began as a backyard concert at the Omichinski property,” adds Wright, who has been a fixture on the festival’s volunteer committee ever since. “I happened to fall in love with the event personally and started volunteering and got to know the Omichinskis quite well. From there, the momentum just built and we attracted different people in the community who offered their talent to help grow the festival.”

The festival committee is holding a lineup release party tomorrow night at the Royal Canadian Legion as part of Whoop and Hollar’s Open Mic and Jam Night.

The sixth annual folk fest is set for Aug. 25 with camping opening Aug. 24. Tickets are on sale now and available at Hill’s Drug Store and Blessings Collection as well as online at whoopandhollar.com. Adult admission is $25, student admission is $15 and under 12 enters for free.

The upcoming festival has expanded programming, with gates opening at noon, music beginning at 1 p.m. and playing round the clock until midnight. Song circles and a second stage will be utilized this year, doubling the entertainment while surely providing unique melodies.

“There is a lot of change happening this year and it’s certainly our biggest lineup,” adds Wright. “We’re still planning on expanding from here while keeping our classic, intimate vibe.”

The full lineup, along with tickets and festival details, can be found at www.whoopandhollar.com.