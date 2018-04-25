Refugee simulation builds empathy in Portage

It was an eye-opening experience Wednesday at the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation Local Immigration Partnership’s Forced to Flee Simulation at Stride Place as nearly 100 people took part in the event with help from the Portage MCC.

“We had over 90 people sign up for this simulation,” says local immigration partnership program coordinator, Michelle Cudmore-Armstrong. “This was the biggest simulation MCC has held according to the organization. This will help people in Portage and surrounding area develop some empathy for folks going through the hardest part of their lives. We even had five refugees in the room with us and it was inspiring to hear from them.”

Groups were formed at tables in the multi-purpose room at Stride Place and each table was considered a family. Four stages were set up around the room including home, a military roadblock, a border crossing, and across the border – but being across the border doesn’t guarantee safety. Teams would have to find ways through each station while dealing with very unfortunate situations like bribing border guards, lying, and even stealing to ensure their family could travel together.

“Something like this is important for the community,” says Portage mayor, Irvine Ferris. “It creates a greater understanding of what our newcomers may have gone through, and it creates more empathy within the community. It certainly puts us in a better position to welcome people to our community and understand what they’ve been through.”

Some situations even saw kidnappings take place at the roadblock and families would need to bribe ‘officers’ Darryl Loewen and Kevin Hamm with the MCC to get a family member back. Once families reached the final table, across the border, they still could be sent away or forced into a refugee camp which would drain them of resources or their money. Sometimes families would be forced out of the new country meaning they had to start from the beginning to find a new home.

“I experienced this before in my life,” says Iftikar Al Houlani, a newcomer who left her family in Lebanon to come to Canada. “A lot of people are still living in bad conditions in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon, I know this because my family lives there. I have two brothers, a sister, my mom, and grandma, and I wish someday I could bring someone here because I need some family with me. The people of Portage la Prairie are just wonderful and I’m so thankful for them.”

One of the main things heard from people at the event was they didn’t enjoy how dishonest they had to be to get their family to safety but understood they would do anything to keep their families safe.