Recognized for years of service with the Division

The Excellence in Teaching award is given to the teacher who carries out his or her responsibilities in a manner that reflects the Portage la Prairie School Division’s slogan - ‘dedicated to the pursuit of excellence’ - and English as an Additional Language teacher Lori Carlson-Judson was honoured at last night’s school board meeting in Portage la Prairie.

“It’s been a very rewarding career,” says Carlson-Judson. “I think I said that when I retired that it really was the perfect job for me. I enjoy meeting people, I’m invested in Portage, and I can see the excitement of people coming here. Most clients are new to Canada but end up staying in Portage, the majority stay here and make it their spot which is great for our community.”

Carlson-Judson’s 33-year career in the PLPSD started with 11 years as an educational assistant at Portage Collegiate. She then decided to go back to school and get her teaching certificate, which led to her storied career at schools like La Verendrye School, PCI, Yellowquill School. She has been an advocate and champion for all students, fostering an inclusive environment where diversity is celebrated, each student is equally valued as a contributing member of the school community.

“It’s very nice to have people recognize the work that I’ve done,” she says. “I wasn’t paying attention to that kind of thing. I just went and did what I do best every day. I know the teachers look to one another to be leaders but I didn’t see that in myself, so it was very special to get recognized here.”

Carlson-Judson doesn’t know what the future has in store for her but right now she’s focusing on enjoying her retirement with her husband, and maybe in the future, she’ll return to help out around the Division.